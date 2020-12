Subhead The Northeast Georgia Fraternal Order of Police Post #105 sponsored Shop With a Cop to give selected families the opportunity to shop for toys and clothes this Christmas.

Lavonia Officer Blake Andrews and Lavonia VFW Post Commander Jim “Chief” Bright wrap presents during Saturday’s Shop with a Cop event sponsored by the Northeast Georgia chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. (Photos by Scoggins)

LAVONIA – Thirteen families got police escorts Saturday while shopping for gifts. The children were part of the Shop With a Cop program sponsored locally by the Fraternal Order of the Police’s…