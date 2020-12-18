Schools soldier on during surge

Subhead
Franklin County Schools chose to continue classes this week – the last before the Christmas holidays – when some other systems in the state and area stopped in-person classes early. “After speaking with numerous people and looking at the aforementioned data, I believe we can safely have school for the remainder of the week,” Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
