Canon Mayor Ray Morgan passes away

Body

CANON – The Canon City Council will meet today at 7 p.m. following the death of long-time Mayor Ray Morgan.

Morgan died Wednesday.

Mayor Pro Tem Annie Wallace and Council Members Bobby Locke, Dale Garner and Eli Brown issued a press release Thursday announcing his death.

The press release reads:

The City of Canon Council, with deepest regret announces, that Mayor Ray Morgan died January 27, 2021. Mayor Morgan served the City of Canon as Councilman and Mayor for more than twenty (20) year as well as serving the Franklin County Industrial Authority. By and through his efforts and diligent work, Mayor Morgan made many improvements including but not limited to infrastructure, recreational facilities, water and street improvements. Mayor Morgan was always caring for all citizens of Canon and constantly strived to provide the best services to all. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Morgan family and to the citizens of Canon for their loss. A memorial will be held by the City of Canon for Mayor Morgan at a future date in conjunction with the wishes of Mayor Morgan's family.

This story will be updated when more information is available.