Subhead U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and Public Service Commissioner Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. campaigned in Royston Tuesday for Republican candidates in the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks Tuesday during a rally in Royston in support of Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. (Photo by Scoggins)

ROYSTON – The most high-profile political races in the United States came to Royston Tuesday, led by a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture – and former Georgia…