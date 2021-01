Subhead A traffic stop Monday ended with two arrests and the confiscation of $200,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Twenty-eight pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $200,000 was found during a traffic stop Monday.

A traffic stop Monday ended with two arrests and the confiscation of $200,000 worth of methamphetamine. A press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a 2016…