Subhead One of the vaccines now making its way into circulation to battle the COVID-19 pandemic was tested on a group of Franklin County residents as part of preapproval trials.

Jason Macomson gets vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus by a nurse at VitaLink Research in Anderson, S.C. Macomson and five other Franklin County residents took part in trials for the new Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

