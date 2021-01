Subhead Franklin County Commissioners plan to name finalists for the next county manager on Jan. 26. Commissioners will conduct interviews prior to the Jan. 26 meeting, “with an eye to announcing our final candidates – and that’s plural – at our Jan. 26 work session,” Chairman Jason Macomson said.

