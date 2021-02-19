Franklin Springs honors former officer Elrod

Subhead
A former part-time police officer for the Franklin Springs Police Department was memorialized last week with a proclamation, a retired badge and a day named in his honor. The Franklin Springs City Council honored the late Stan Elrod at a called meeting Feb. 10.
-
Franklin Springs Chief Operating Officer Daniel Ankerich (left) and Mayor Lee Moore (right) unveil a flag commemorating the service of former police officer Stan Elrod during a meeting last week. The flag will hang in the city’s police department. The Franklin Springs City Council honored Elrod, who was killed in an accident in September, by passing a resolution, retiring his badge number and declaring Feb. 10 as Stan Elrod Day in the city. (Photo by Scoggins)
FRANKLIN SPRINGS – A former part-time police officer for the Franklin Springs Police Department was memorialized last week with a proclamation, a retired badge and a day named in his honor.
The…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.