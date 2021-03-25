Forrer addresses letter concerning transgender policy

Subhead
Concern over who is sharing bathrooms with their children was shared by parents last week after a letter to Franklin County High School teachers about transgender students circulated on social media. Parent interest was so great that Superintendent Chris Forrer made a public statement about the situation the following day.
