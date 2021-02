Subhead Derrick C. Turner of Buford was introduced Tuesday as the new Franklin County manager. Turner was hired with a unanimous vote of Franklin County commissioners during a called meeting Tuesday.

Derrick Turner (right) was introduced Tuesday as the new Franklin County manager. Turner and his family, wife Tamara and sons Andrew and Sean were welcomed by county staff members and county and city elected officials.

