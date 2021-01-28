Commissioners name two manager finalists

Subhead
Two administrators – one with a background in recreation and the other in finance – have been chosen as the finalists to become Franklin County’s next manager. Either Derrick C. Turner of Buford or Bert Rosenberger of Milledgeville will be chosen as county manager on Feb. 9 in a called commissioners’ meeting.
