Subhead Clinics to vaccinate teachers and staff members in the Franklin County School System for the coronavirus began last week and will continue this week.

Lavonia Elementary School teachers Deborah Crewe and Sumeko Raines proudly show off they got vaccinated Friday morning. (Photo by Sinclair)

By Samantha Sinclair Staff Writer LAVONIA – Nervous excitement was in the air Friday morning at Lavonia Elementary School as staff members waited to get vaccinated. Special Education Teacher…