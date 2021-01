Subhead The first Franklin County Board of Commissioners’ meeting of the new year brought with it a new chairman, a new board member, some newly enforced rules and talk of a new manager.

The first Franklin County Board of Commissioners’ meeting of the new year brought with it a new chairman, a new board member, some newly enforced rules and talk of a new manager.

CARNESVILLE – The first Franklin County Board of Commissioners’ meeting of the new year brought with it a new chairman, a new board member, some newly enforced rules and talk of a new manager. Jason…