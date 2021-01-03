Challenge of voters' eligibility denied on eve of election

Subhead
Every registered voter in Franklin County will have the opportunity to decide two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia and a state Public Service Commission post. The runoff election for the three positions will conclude Tuesday with Election Day voting at precincts throughout the county. At a called meeting Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Elections turned aside a challenge to the eligibility of more than 600 county voters.
CARNESVILLE – Every registered voter in Franklin County will have the opportunity to decide two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia and a state Public Service Commission post. The runoff election for the…