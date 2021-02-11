BOE to look at new site for Royston school as funding deadline looms

Subhead
Facing a deadline for state funding, the Franklin County Board of Education ruled out all known sites for a new Royston Elementary School Tuesday and voted to do an assessment on an unknown location not previously considered. School Superintendent Chris Forrer, answering a question from a citizen attending Tuesday’s school board meeting, declined to give the location of the property, dubbed “Site No. 11.”
