92 percent of voters approve sales tax extension for schools

Body

CARNESVILLE – Franklin County Schools will be allowed to continue collecting a one-cent sales tax to pay for a new Royston Elementary School, athletic and agriculture education facilities and other items.

County voters chose to extend the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) for schools for another five years, or until $30 million is collected.

The referendum passed with 1,325 votes (91.6 percent) in favor to 121 votes (8.4 percent) against.

“I am giddy beyond giddy,” Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer said Wednesday. “This is a great thing for kids. This is just a wonderful day for the students of Franklin County.”

The items that will be funded with the extension of the SPLOST were listed on the ballot.

The majority of the funds – about $20 million – will go toward building a new Royston Elementary School.

No decision has been made on the location of the new school as of yet.

The Franklin County Board of Education will meet today at 5 p.m. to go over assessment studies of two properties, one on Dovetown Road and another parcel just outside the Royston city limits.

The school system plans to sell bonds against the tax proceeds to build the new school.

Part of the school’s cost will be offset by $3 million in state money that Franklin County will apply for by July.

That state money will then be used to pay for other projects on the SPLOST list until tax collections come in.

Those projects will include a resurfacing of the high school track and renovations of Ed Bryant Stadium.

The renovations will include the installation of artificial turf in the stadium, a new digital scoreboard and improved lighting.

Athletic Director Jason Oliver said he will work to have the renovations done in time for the beginning of the 2021 football season in August.

Forrer said that is a possibility it could be done by then, though the tight timetable will be tight.

The agriculture department at Franklin County High School will get a new SAE barn, which will allow more students to participate in livestock projects, and either a new or renovated Agriculture Center.

Forrer said the SAE barn may also be ready for the start of school in the fall.

The school system uses two-to-three mills worth of SPLOST money each year on maintenance projects that can be funded with the sales tax.

The SPLOST will also be used to replace worn-out buses and to buy computers and technology for students and teachers.

The county’s total sales tax levy will remain at seven percent.

Forrer thanked all of those who voted to extend the SPLOST and said it was nice that it passed by such a large margin.

“It was really nice they have faith in the school system,” he said.