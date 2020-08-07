Preseason football scrimmages cancelled

Body

Two preseason scrimmages scheduled for the Franklin County Lions football team have been scrapped.

Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines cancelled preseason scrimmages Thursday after meeting with a health advisory council on Wednesday.

Franklin had been set to scrimmage Elbert County Aug. 21 in Carnesville and Madison County Aug. 28 in Danielsville.

Hines also changed dates for competition cheerleading and One Act Play.

His statement reads:

After yesterday's meeting with the SMAC, I have decided to implement the guidance listed below:

Football: (Due to high risk and physical contact)

 Continue to practice as outlined in previous guidance so athletes and staff will be in a controlled environment

 First Football Game is September 4th, as previously voted on by the GHSA Board of Trustees on July 20, 2020

 Eliminate preseason scrimmage game(s) but continue practice with players in the controlled environment

Cheerleading: (Due to high risk of indoor packed arena(s) which do not allow for social distancing)

 Continue to practice as outlined in previous guidance so practice will be in a controlled environment

 Adjust the competition season to align with the proposed new dates for Region and State Championship

 Dates will be published when venue(s) are secured to best accommodate the needs of cheerleading

 Tentative first date for competitions would be November 21, 2020

 Tentative State Cheerleading Finals would be February 26-27, 2020

One Act Play: (Due to risk of indoor venues and aerosol spray from projection and singers)

 Tentative move to spring semester, details will be forwarded when Tommy Whittle returns from vacation

The football season will begin Sept. 4 at Lumpkin County in Dahlonega.

The response to the coronavirus pandemic has affected the Lions' schedule in other ways.

Franklin was originally scheduled to play Crescent, S.C., this season, but that game had to be cancelled after South Carolina shortened and rearranged its season and Georgia moved its football seasons back two weeks.

The Lions then picked up a game with West-Oak, S.C., for Oct. 30. Coach Paul Sutherland said Thursday that game has now been cancelled because South Carolina has moved its season back even further.

More details on the schedule and season will be reported when information is available.