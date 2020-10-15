Lady Lions host region tournament finals today

Body

The Franklin County Lady Lions will host the semifinals, consolation game and championship game for Region 8AAA’s single-elimination final four today at Franklin County High School.

Franklin County will face Hart County at noon in the first game, followed by Oconee County facing Stephens County in the other semifinal at 2 p.m.

A consolation game to determine the region’s No. 3 seed will be at 4 p.m., followed by the region championship game at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $7.

Wednesday’s games will determine the region champion and the seeding for the state tournament, which begins Tuesday.

The Lady Lions’ Region 8AAA will match up against Region 5AAA, from the Atlanta area, in the first round of the state tournament.

The higher seed will host the first round.

The state tournament’s schedule and format has been changed and condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round will follow Oct. 23-24, again hosted by the higher seed.

The third round (quarterfinals) will also be held at high school fields on Oct. 27-28, followed by the Final Four for each classification in Columbus Oct. 30-31.

The higher-seeded team will host unless the teams are equally seeded, in which case a coin will be flipped.

Franklin County is the top seed going into the region tournament.

As the number one seed, Franklin will receive a bye into the semifinals and automatically qualify for the state tournament.

Oconee also received a bye into the region semifinals and the state tournament by finishing second in the region with a 7-3 record.

Stephens County, the third seed, swept Monroe Area, the sixth seed, Monday in a best-of-three series to earn a spot in the semifinals.

The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Hurricanes 7-1 and 11-2.

Hart County, the fourth seed, and East Jackson, the fifth seed, split games Monday, with East Jackson winning the first game 5-4 and Hart taking the second 9-8.

Hart won the deciding game Tuesday 9-1 to advance to the semifinals.