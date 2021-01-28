Family health leads coach to leave Lions

Subhead
Franklin County High School is seeking a new head football coach. Coach Paul Sutherland, who led the Lions to their best season in 20 years in 2020, has resigned and will be the new head football coach for Liberty High School in Liberty, S.C. Sutherland, who lives in Pendleton, S.C., was hired by Liberty Monday. Sutherland said Wednesday he’s making the move for his family.
Franklin County High School is seeking a new head football coach. Coach Paul Sutherland, who led the Lions to their best season in 20 years in 2020, has resigned and will be the new head football…