Subhead Franklin County High School senior Charlie Henkel uses an "elevator roll" to win the school's second-ever state wrestling championship.

Franklin County Lion Charlie Henkel pins his opponent to win the Class AAA 170-pound championship last week at the state tournament in Macon. (Photo courtesy of Amber Cloy Photography)

Charlie Henkel was a 138-pound freshman in 2018 when Abe Hafez won Franklin County High School’s first state wrestling championship. On Thursday, Henkel matched Hafez’ accomplishment and won the…