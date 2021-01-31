Rocky Ford gym named to honor Mayfield

A place where Franklin County’s children compete in youth sports has been named in honor of a man who did anything he could to support those same young people and their activities. The Franklin County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to name the gym at Rocky Ford Park in honor of the late Michael Mayfield Sr.

  • Raeshonda Thornton receives a framed copy of a resolution naming the gym at Rocky Ford Park in honor of her father, Michael Mayfield Sr. Franklin County Commissioners (from left) Robert Franklin, Kyle Foster, Chairman Jason Macomson, Eddie Wester and Ryan Swails approved the resolution Tuesday. (Photo by Scoggins)
