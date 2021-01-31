Rocky Ford gym named to honor Mayfield

Subhead
A place where Franklin County’s children compete in youth sports has been named in honor of a man who did anything he could to support those same young people and their activities. The Franklin County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to name the gym at Rocky Ford Park in honor of the late Michael Mayfield Sr.
