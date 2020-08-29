State Senate runoff to be recounted Monday

Body

A recount of ballots from the Aug. 11 runoff election for the Republican nomination for State Senate District 50 will be held Monday.

The Franklin County Board of Elections and Registration will begin retallying votes in the race Monday at 9 a.m. at the elections office at 7850 Royston Road in Carnesville.

County elections offices throughout the 50th District – which includes all of Franklin, Habersham, Towns, Rabun, Stephens and Banks counties and parts of Hall and Jackson counties – will do the same.

Bo Hatchett, an attorney from Habersham County, finished the initial count of the Aug. 11 ballots with a 12,492-12,455 vote victory, a difference of 37 votes and .16 percent, over Habersham County Commission Chairman Stacy Hall.

Hall requested the recount, which he is allowed to do since the result was less than one half of one percent of the total votes cast.

Hatchett declared victory in the race after the initial vote was certified.

Hatchett lost seven of the eight counties by varying margins, but won Habersham County – the home county of both candidates – by a whopping 1,875 votes.

The eventual winner of the GOP nod will take on Democrat Dee Daley of Rabun County.

The recount will entail the rescanning of every ballot cast in the race.

This will be the second recount this year conducted by the Franklin County Elections Office.

In June, the primary race for Franklin County Sheriff was recounted after incumbent Sheriff Stevie Thomas defeated challenger Scott Andrews by 26 votes, according to the first count.

In the recount, Thomas’s lead increased to a 29-vote margin.