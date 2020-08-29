Voting locations to change for November election

Subhead
The Franklin County Board of Elections and Registration voted on polling location changes Tuesday that will go into effect for the Nov. 3 elections. Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the home for the Northeast Franklin voting precinct, while the Royston Depot will be the polling place for the Royston Precinct. Early voting will be held at the former Carnesville Elementary School in downtown Carnesville. Lavonia city voters will vote at the Lavonia Community Center.
