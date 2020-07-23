Virus cases reach 300 in Franklin; three dead

Body

Franklin County has hit a new milestone in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases in Franklin County reached 300 Tuesday.

The new milestone in cases comes during the same week that two more deaths were reported by the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Franklin County has now had three reported deaths from COVID-19.

The two latest deaths were of an 85-year-old white male and a 90-plus year-old white woman.

The county’s first death, reported in April, was a 78-year-old black man.

The number of those hospitalized by the virus has also increased. Twenty-five people have been admitted to the hospital due to complications from the disease.

After an initial surge in the virus and a slowdown during the spring, the number of cases in Franklin County and Georgia have been increasing.

One month ago, on June 21, Franklin County had 184 total cases.

Georgia has now had 148,988 confirmed cases and 3,254 death.

Nearly 1.3 million people in Georgia have been tested for the virus, with 10.5 percent of that number testing positive.