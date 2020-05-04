Some Franklin County offices to reopen Monday

Body

CARNESVILLE – Franklin County government offices will begin reopening Monday but not all at once.

The commissioners’ office, tax commissioner’s office and elections office will reopen Monday, a press release from Franklin County Manager Beth Thomas said.

The Justice Center, which includes the offices of the Franklin County Probate Judge and Magistrate Court, will reopen for limited service. Those having business in those offices should call before coming to the offices.

The tax assessors’ office is still closed. Those having business with the office are asked to call instead.

The Franklin County Senior Center is also still closed.

The offices have been closed for a few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county has been working “to improve customer service areas and implement protocols to reduce the spread of contagious illnesses, including COVID-19.

“At the BOC, we have rearranged to make a larger lobby, and we are in the process of hanging plexiglass barriers from the ceiling,” Thomas said last week. “The Tax Commissioner and Tax Assessor have gone a little further with the installation of a wall/payment windows to close off the lobby from the back. Probate, magistrate and elections are getting some plexiglass barriers as well.”

The delay in the opening of the tax assessors’ office is because construction is not yet finished, Thomas said.

The county is asking citizens to reduce the possible exposure and spread of the coronavirus by following the following guidelines:

• Transact business with the county offices via website, telephone, drop box, or by appointment

• Practice “Social Distancing” by ensuring 6 feet distance between persons

• Limit the number of persons in customer service area/lobbies to the number posted

• Do not enter any building if you have any symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) or have been in close contact with a person who is ill

• Follow all recommendations by the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health Preventative actions are being employed with public health and safety in mind.

“We must all share in this responsibility by implementing social distancing and practicing common sense infection control,” Thomas said. “Please visit our website at www.franklincountyga.gov for office information, telephone numbers, forms, and applications.”

Commissioners will meet Monday but not in person. it will be held using the video conferencing app Zoom.