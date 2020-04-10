Shelter-in-place order forces schools to rethink plans

Body

CARNESVILLE – The Franklin County School System has had to drastically change the way it provides instruction to students in a very short amount of time due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all schools in the state to close for in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year.

That forced a change in the way the Franklin County system planned to teach students going forward.

“We were planning on opening computer labs in the Franklin County Historical Society wing of the Central Office building for students without computers or internet access at home,” said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Chris Forrer. “Students would be spread out six feet apart and only be allowed use of the lab for two hours. After that two-hour time frame, the labs would be disinfected and another group of students would be allowed use of the computers. We were going to start this after spring break, but we can’t do that now since a shelter-in-place order has been issued state-wide.”

A revamped distance learning plan was presented during the Franklin County Board of Education’s work session Thursday night, which was held through the online meeting application Zoom.

“We have had to build the plane while flying and landing it,” Assistant Superintendent Chuck Colquitt said of the plan during his presentation. “We’ve been relying on work packets to get work to students, but that will stop on Friday. After spring break, more of the focus will now be on distance learning and supplementing with packets.”

The new plan is as follows:

• all teachers must use Google Classroom as their digital learning platform. Kindergarten through first grade teachers may use Seesaw instead of Google Classroom;

• applications that will be supported by the district are Google Classroom, Seesaw, Zoom and Performance Matters;

• a district Google Classroom will have resources that will be shared for those who may not be familiar or comfortable with these tools;

• Facebook is not recommended for providing information due to potential legal liability;

• Paper instructional resources will be created for students that do not have internet access. Distribution and collection of these packets will be determined;

• Teachers are required to contact parents frequently, especially those whose students are not submitting work in a timely manner. As a last resort, Facebook Messenger may be used to contact parents for communication;

• Teachers must communicate daily office hours for live communication with parents and students. Office hours are not expected on Fridays when collaboration/professional learning is taking place;

• Teachers will record contacts with parents and students;

• Teachers are to provide documentation of weekly e-learning plans, contact logs and collaboration/professional learning. Weekly activities should be available to building administration upon request.

For the remainder of the school year, teachers will provide three days of instruction, have one day of instructional support and one day (Friday) of teacher collaboration/professional learning.

Teachers will provide daily feedback to students through grades, written commentary, etc.

They will also publish a weekly e-learning plan by grade level, content area and /or course to Google Classroom, other digital outlets and/or school website.

Collaboration will take place with grade-level colleagues and other support personnel, like co-teachers, English as a Second Language (ESOL) teachers, gifted teachers, instructional partners, etc., to plan the next week’s instruction.

“We intend to make this plan better as we go along,” Colquitt said. “I would also like to say watching all of our teachers figure out this new way of providing instruction and trying to make sure our kids get what they need has been inspirational. Everyone has been giving their all.”

Forrer reminded the board that everything the system is doing is fluid because no one has ever been in this situation before.

Technology Director Andrew Fowler informed the board that the school system currently does not have enough computers to provide each student with one to take home for distance learning.

The system has one-to-one ratio of Chromebooks for elementary school students, but not middle and high school students.

Fowler said the system would need 900 more Chromebooks in order to have a one-to-one student ratio and phase out some of the older Chromebooks.

Forrer also told the board that he was determined that there will be a graduation this year.

“I’m not sure when or where it will be,” Forrer said. “Based on everything that is going on, it may require some flexibility. I’m concerned about having it in June or July in Ed Bryant Stadium because of how hot it can get. If need be, we may partner with another district to spilt the cost of renting a location. Regardless of the where and when, I’m determined there will be a graduation this year.”