Second Community-Wide Prayer event set for Friday

Body

CARNESVILLE – The Franklin County School System held its first community-wide prayer Friday morning.

The event was held on Facebook Live around 10:30 a.m. and gave the community a chance to come together and pray without violating social distancing recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC).

The prayer was the brainchild of Franklin County Schools Superintendent Chris Forrer, who opened the event with a word of prayer for the safety of the students, teachers, administrators and staff of the school system.

Forrer was followed by Athletic Director Jason Oliver and the Rev. Bobby Berryman ended it with prayers for the county, state, nation and world.

As of Tuesday morning, the video of the community-wide prayer had more than 9,000 views and had over 150 shares.

“I felt like we needed to do something to bring the community together and uplift people’s spirits,” Forrer said. “The first one went really well and we plan on continuing to do this until this crisis abates.”

The next community-wide prayer is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.