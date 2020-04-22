Schools add location for Tuesday meals

Body

CARNESVILLE – Franklin County Schools Superintendent Chris Forrer said he couldn’t be prouder of the way the system’s nutrition department, faculty and staff have pulled together to ensure students are fed during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday was the first day the system moved to providing food for students for five days.

According to Forrer, the system has received a lot of positive feedback about moving to once a day and limiting the number of times people have to travel to receive food.

On Tuesday, the system served 16,290 meals to Franklin County children between the ages of 2- 18.

In fact, the food distribution has been successful to the point of needing to expand to a fourth location for pickups, Carnesville Elementary.

Pick-up meals are available every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the bus loops at Lavonia Elementary, Royston Elementary and Franklin County Middle schools.

Buses will deliver at 11 a.m. to New Bethel Baptist Church, County Line Café and Carnesville Elementary School-Primary in Carnesville; Springview Heights Gym, Ridgewood Hills and Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Lavonia; Gaines Homes in Royston; Canon Baptist Church in Canon; and Shaw Athletic Center at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs.

Before spring break, the system had served 31,000 meals since school was closed.

Meals are available for children ages 2-18 and the child must be present to receive meals.