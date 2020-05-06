School system presents possible graduation dates

Body

CARNESVILLE – The Franklin County School System has announced two potential dates for graduation for the Franklin County High School Class of 2020.

The selected dates are June 20 or July 18, with the time and date to be determined later.

When asked why these two dates were chosen, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Chris Forrer said people wanted to know possible dates so they could plan accordingly.

“People wanted dates so they could save the date and we wanted to help them with that,” Forrer said. “Whether or not we will be able to have graduation on one of those dates will come down to public health.”

Forrer went on to say that in a perfect world the school system will be able to have graduation at Ed Bryant Stadium.

“As of right now, for all I know, we could end up having graduation at Stegeman Coliseum at the University of Georgia or another university that seats 18,000 people or more so we can do social distancing, if that is still the mandate,” Forrer said. “Whenever we have graduation and wherever it is, we want to ensure we follow public health mandates to do what we can to protect the public.”

Forrer also said as health updates come in, the school system will update its plan.

“Everything is subject to change based on what is happening in public health,” Forrer said.