School board to hold tax increase hearings

CARNESVILLE – The Franklin County Board of Education will hold the first of three public hearings tonight concerning a proposed increase in its millage rate.

The school board has advertised its intent to raise the millage rate to 17 mills, an increase of 1.213 mills from last year.

The advertisement says that the increase will mean an approximate $70.35 increase for the tax bill of someone who owns property worth $150,000.

Hearings are scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The board is scheduled to vote on its millage rate Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

The proposed increase in the millage rate comes in the same year that funding from the state was cut to local school systems due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Franklin County’s share of state funds was cut by $3.1 million from last year.

The school system was already facing a deficit before those cuts were made and has cut staff and faculty by not filling open positions.

The tax digest for Franklin County is up slightly from last year.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Chris Forrer informed the Franklin County Board of Education during one of their called meetings this month the 2020 net digest is $743,736,075, which is 0.08 percent higher than last year.

Reporter Kandice S. Eberhardt contributed to this story.