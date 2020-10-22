Saturday voting to add to record early numbers

Body

CARNESVILLE – With less than two weeks before Election Day, more than 2,700 Franklin County voters have already cast ballots.

That’s nearly a third of all votes cast in 2016 in the race for U.S. President.

Early voting in Franklin County continues to set reacords.

On Friday alone, 509 voters went to the former Carnesville Elementary School – Primary to cast ballots.

“I’ve never had that many people vote in a day,” Franklin County Elections Supervisor Gina Kesler said.

While the number of voters slowed a little early this week, 337 voted Tuesday.

“These are still record numbers for us,” Kesler said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 2,745 had voted early since the three-week period began Oct. 12.

In 2016, about 8,500 people voted in the presidential election.

This week will feature an extra day to vote early.

In addition to being open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the early voting poll will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Early voting will also be open next week, Monday through Friday. The last day to vote early will be Oct. 30, but polls throughout the county will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The early voting location, the former Carnesville Elementary School – Primary, is at 825 Hull Avenue in Carnesville.

Kesler said that it has taken Franklin County voters an average of five minutes to cast ballots.

Voters must bring a photo ID to the polling place.

Absentee ballots are also still available by requesting one from the elections office at 706-384-4390.

Absentees may be returned by mail or put into a dropbox at the Franklin County Elections and Registrations Office at 7850 Royston Road in Carnesville.