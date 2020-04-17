Royston business to provide meals to healthcare workers

Body

ROYSTON – A insurance agency has unveiled a plan to support local healthcare workers and restaurants.

The Swails Agency for Country Financial has made donations to two local restaurants in downtown Royston to provide free lunches for all medical professionals, nurses, staff and support members of hospitals and clinics in Franklin County.

Old Corner Hardware Store and Bebop’s Bakery each received $750 toward the meals.

Old Corner Hardware Store will provide lunches the week of April 20.

Bebop’s Bakery will follow with lunches the week of April 27.

“It is with sincere gratitude to all of Franklin County’s healthcare workers that we are overjoyed to provide you with lunch on us,” Swails said.

Healthcare workers are asked to call ahead to place an order for pick-up or orders can be placed outside the restaurants.

“You will need to give your name, indicate the healthcare provider you work for and contact information so we can personally thank you,” Swails said. “Lunches will be provided as funds remain available at each location.”

To order from Old Corner Hardware Store, located at 915 Church St. in Royston, the week of April 20, call 706-245-4182.

To order from Bebop’s Bakery, located at 980 Church St. in Royston, the week of April 27, call 706-498-1070.

The Swails Agency’s donation is part of the national Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes program.

Country Financial is donating more than $1 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, healthcare workers and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

“The Swails Agency-Country Financial wants to thank the medical community for your service to all of Franklin County,” Swails said. “Please remember to shop local and support small businesses in our community.”