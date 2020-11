Subhead On Nov. 2, the Double Churches Volunteer Fire Department received two new Scott, Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBAs) from the Georgia Renewable Power biomass facility.

On Nov. 2, the Double Churches Volunteer Fire Department received two new Scott, Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBAs) from the Georgia Renewable Power biomass facility.

CARNESVILLE – On Nov. 2, the Double Churches Volunteer Fire Department received two new Scott, Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBAs) from the Georgia Renewable Power biomass facility. An…