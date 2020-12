Subhead A change in state law regarding the local act authorizing the Franklin-Hart Airport Authority could be coming in the next legislative session.

A change in state law regarding the local act authorizing the Franklin-Hart Airport Authority could be coming in the next legislative session.

By Grayson Williams The Hartwell Sun HARTWELL – A change in state law regarding the local act authorizing the Franklin-Hart Airport Authority could be coming in the next legislative session. At a…