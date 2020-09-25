Play portrays challenges for those with special needs

“A Journey of Hope” follows a day in the life of a person with special needs and was written by Royston native Hope Welborn. The play will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Lavonia Cultural Center. Tickets are $10 with partial proceeds being given to Connections for Special Parents (CSP).  Those who would like to purchase tickets should contact Burns at 706-491-1538.

  • Hope Welborn will be on stage at the Lavonia Cultural Center in "A Journey of Hope," a play she wrote about a day in the life of someone with special needs. (Photo courtesy of Amy Burns)
LAVONIA – The newest production by the Franklin Community Players isn’t just going to entertain the public. It’s also going to bring awareness about the treatment of people with special needs. “A…

