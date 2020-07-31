Officials urge residents to fill out Census

Body

CARNESVILLE – Franklin County officials are urging residents to fill out their U.S. Census form.

The latest information from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 52.2 percent of Franklin County residents have responded to the Census.

“We are below the national, state and surrounding counties’ rates,” Franklin County Administrative Assistant Ashley Rose Dodd said. “We all know that the current state of affairs and the global pandemic has caused everything to be placed on hold. We all have had to get creative with how we do business and trying to normalize daily life. The Census still needs to be completed to make sure that Franklin County receives the funding for our programs and that politically we are counted. We want to make sure that everyone is counted. We want the community to know that it is not too late to complete your Census.”

The Census, taken every 10 years, is used to determine representation in Congress and for dividing up federal funding to local governments and schools.

Franklin County Commission Chairman Thomas Bridges urged citizens to fill out and return the Census during a commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.

A good Census count for Franklin County could determine whether an “incredible amount of funds” comes to the county or not, Bridges said.

The Census can be filled out online at www.2020census.gov, by phone by calling 844-330-2020 or by returning the form mailed to residences earlier this year.