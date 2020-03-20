New plan calls for students to return April 13; pickup times for work at home announced

Body

CARNESVILLE – Students will be out of school in the Franklin County School System until April 13, the system announced Friday.

The school system also updated its plan for instruction during the break Friday morning.

School has been out all week after system administrators announced a two-week closure March 15.

That was followed by a statewide order by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to close schools until March 31.

On Friday, the school system announced that students would be out the rest of the week of March 30 through April 3.

Spring break will then follow the week of April 6-10, with classes starting back on April 13.

Students were sent home with one week of work to do at home on March 6.

On Friday, the system updated its plan to get classroom materials to students for the next couple of weeks.

According to the updated plan, instructional resources will be available for pick up at each school on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pick up for all Carnesville Elementary School students will be on the CES-Intermediate campus.

Royston Elementary School and Carnesville Elementary pick up will take place in the bus lane.

Pick up at Lavonia Elementary and Franklin County Middle Schools will take place in the car rider lane and pick up at the high school will be in the front office foyer.

Instructional resources will be available after March 25 on each school’s website, Google Classroom, Class Dojo, Remind or other possible digital outlets.

All previous work can be turned in electronically through the teacher’s digital outlets or dropped off at the school March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional instructions or specific questions, please email the student’s teacher. The email address can be found on the school’s website.