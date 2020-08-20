Moore lone qualifier for mayor's post

Body

FRANKLIN SPRINGS – The man who was once mayor of Franklin Springs will soon be in office again.

Lee Moore was the only person to qualify for Franklin Springs mayor in a special election that had been scheduled for November.

With only one qualified candidate, the city will no longer be required to hold an election.

The election will fill Moore's unexpired term.

In February, Moore announced he would run for the District 50 State Senate seat being vacated by John Wilkinson to run for Congress.

Once Moore qualified, he was forced by state law to resign as mayor of Franklin Springs.

Since Moore’s resignation, Mayor Pro-Tem Tom Wilson has served as acting mayor.

At the time of Moore’s resignation, city officials stated an election would not be held for the mayor’s position until regular city elections in 2021, when Moore’s four-year term would have ended.

On June 9, Moore won Franklin County but finished fifth in the six-person race district-wide for the Republican nomination for the State Senate seat.

During the Franklin Springs City Council meeting in June, Moore announced his intention to qualify to return to the mayor’s seat when the next election was held.