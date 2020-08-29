'Mermaid' on stage this weekend

Body

LAVONIA – The Franklin Community Players’ (FCP) production of “The Little Mermaid” will be on stage for four performances this weekend at the Lavonia Cultural Center.

Performances will be Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., Aug. 29 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen classic tale, this musical follows Coral, the Little Mermaid, in her quest to become human.

Curious ambition and a wondering heart lead this mermaid to the surface of her world, above the ocean blue.

She rescues Evan, a sailor, who is later revealed to be a prince among men. In the name of love, Coral is willing to part from her family, defy her father King Neptune and even traverse the murky Benthic Underworld of the Sea Witch, all in the name of her heart.

The book and lyrics are by Matthew Thompson with music by Thomas Hodges.

Victoria Burns has been cast as Coral, with Micah Witcher as Evan.

Other cast members are Alisha Bailey as Pearl, Rose Scoggins as Bubbles, Leah Kidd-Seymour as Tempest, Alice Tanner as Seagaze, Sheilah Williams as Grandmother, Mark Burke as King Neptune, Melodie Gentry as Sea Witch, Savannah Jackson as Elvira the Eel, Mia Patterson as Water Story Teller, Hope Welborn as Air Story Teller, Candace Clippard as Fire Story Teller, Layla Vandiver as Ottavio the Octopus and Adysen Chastain as Poly the French Chef.

Ensemble members are Bella Chastain, Kylie Vandiver, Slate Martin, Zoie Atkinson, Colbie Patterson, Bristol Patterson and Jade Frazer.

The play is directed by Amy L. Burns.

Crew members are Stage Manager Ashton Ward, Assistant Stage Manager Marlie Scoggins and Tech Crew Member Kason Seigler.

Tickets are $12.50 with limited seats due to social distancing restrictions.

Tickets must be paid for when reserved due to limited seating. Contact FCP President Amy Burns at 706-491-1538 to purchase tickets.