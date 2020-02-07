Lee Moore to run for state senate seat

Body

FRANKLIN SPRINGS – Franklin Springs Mayor Lee Moore, a Republican, announced today that he is seeking the District 50 State Senate seat being vacated by State Sen. John Wilkinson, who is running for Congress.

“This is the biggest decision I had to make when I decided to run for state senate,” Moore said Wednesday. “Franklin Springs is my home. I have worked hard as the mayor the last 10 years to get it where it is today.”

Moore said once he qualifies in March for the state senate seat, he will have to resign as mayor of Franklin Springs.

His resignation will also mean he will no longer be the chairman or a member of the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority (IBA).

“It was a very, very hard decision, but once God gave me a peace about it, I have been able to move forward,” Moore said. “I’m excited about what this new opportunity may bring."

In a press release announcing his intention to run, Moore said:

“As mayor of Franklin Springs, Georgia for the last 10 years, I’ve seen what good can be done for a community when there is a team that provides strong leadership. In Franklin Springs, we eliminated debt, increased salaries for city employees and provided health, life, and cancer insurance. We updated our water and sewer infrastructure, repaired our roads and invested in state-of-the-art equipment for our police and fire departments. We did all of this while cutting taxes and our city is now in strong financial shape.”

“Now, I want to take this same experience to the State Capitol and I announced today that I am a candidate for the Georgia State Senate in District 50. As your State Senator, I will work with old friends and new colleagues in strengthening our great state. I’ll work each day to keep Georgia the best state in the nation to do business so there are jobs and opportunities for our North Georgia communities. I’ll protect our agriculture interests, work to improve our roads and infrastructure and prioritize education for Georgia’s students.”

“I’m pro-life, pro-gun and I support our law enforcement and first responders. And I’ll stand up to those in Atlanta that want to interfere with our way of life. You have my word – I’ll do it right the first time.”

Moore said he spent the past week speaking with voters throughout the 50th Senate District about their expectation and vision of the next State Senator from North Georgia. He said he is humbled by the encouragement and support he has received from all counties in the district and will continue listening to voters across North Georgia in the coming weeks.

Moore said he has built a successful small business from the ground up and transformed a municipality into a vibrant and financially sound place to live, work and raise a family for its employees and citizens.

He has traveled across the state of Georgia and formed relationships with business, civic, and community leaders that have the desire and potential to work together for a better Georgia.

Moore is the owner and president of Moore Vault Company and is currently serving in his 10th year as mayor of Franklin Springs and as a member of the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority.

Prior to starting his small business in 2008, he taught public school at the elementary, middle and high school levels, as well as coached football and track.

Moore grew up in Franklin County and graduated from Emmanuel College with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Moore is an Eagle Scout, an avid outdoorsman and an Alumni of Leadership Georgia. He is married to Misty Osley Moore, a native of Lavonia, Georgia, and the couple has three children, Rylee, Macy and Eli. They attend Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Georgia’s 50th State Senate District is comprised of eight North Georgia counties that included all of Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns and portions of Hall and Jackson counties.