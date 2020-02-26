Holbrook to retire from Clerk of Court’s post

Body

CARNESVILLE – Long-time Franklin County Clerk of Court Missy Holbrook has announced she will not seek reelection and will retire from her post.

Holbrook was first elected in 1992 in a runoff over Juanita Gipson.

Holbrook had served as a probation officer before running for the clerk’s position.

Her full retirement announcement reads:

“Twenty-eight years ago, I was given one of the greatest honors of my life. You chose to put your trust in me. You helped to achieve one of my lifelong goals and elected me to be your Clerk of Superior Court.

“During the past 28 years, I have held a front-row seat on the changes that have occurred in our county, as we transitioned from a small, close-knit farming community in the foothills of Northeast Georgia to what will soon become a commercial and industrial hub, centered between the ever-expanding metropolitan areas of Greenville and Atlanta. And it is through your continued trust and confidence that I was enabled to bring our clerk’s office from the days of pens and typewriters to the computer age; a system that can handle the rigors of what could soon become a vastly growing community.

“I have watched sheriffs, district attorneys and judges come and go. I have watched the steady rise of judicial caseloads. I have witnessed, firsthand, a decline in the respect for our local judicial government, but I am optimistic and have reason for hope.

“The people that I’ve met and the friends that I’ve made during my time in office show me that this closeness still remains. The people of Franklin County still love and take care of one another. Neighbors still call to check on each other and our church families are as strong as I’ve ever seen. Though the world is changing around us, we still hold true to our sense of community and family.

“The foundation that you have helped me build is one that can weather whatever changes the future can throw at us and the newer generation of men and women who are entering into public service come with servants’ hearts, great plans and fresh new ideas on how to make us even stronger.

“Therefore, it is with the greatest thanks to you that I announce my coming retirement as Clerk of Superior Court of Franklin County. I will not be seeking re-election to the office, which I have held for almost 30 years. I say this with some reluctance, but great optimism. The men and women who you next honor with election in OUR great county have the potential to help make us better than ever before.

“Again, thank you all for the trust that you’ve given me over all these years. It have been my honor to serve you. God bless each and every one of you.”

Qualifying opens Monday for the Clerk of Court’s position and other local and state races (see related article).