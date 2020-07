Subhead Franklin County's Alex Henry was crowned Miss Teen North America 2020 recently in a pageant held in Orlando, Fla.

Franklin County's Alex Henry was crowned Miss Teen North America 2020 recently in a pageant held in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some times God has bigger plans for you than you have for yourself. That is one of the lessons Lavonia resident Alexandria “Alex” Henry and her family learned on her way to becoming…