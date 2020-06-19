Guidelines released for return to school

Body

CARNESVILLE – The Franklin County School System has released the guidelines it will follow to reopen schools in August.

The guidelines were released Tuesday on the system’s website at www.franklin.k12.ga.us.

The system said it will continually review the most current guidance for the opening of schools from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Department of Education and United States Department of Education.

The school system is planning on using the following guidelines in August:

• All students and employees that have coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19, have had contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days or have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, must not attend school and are asked to self-report to the school;

• All students and employees that begin to show symptoms during the school day or have a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be isolated and sent home immediately. In this case, any student or employee needing isolation while on campus will be required to wear a mask;

• School nurses will be the main point of contact for COVID-19 at each school;

• Any student or employee that is sent home or required to stay home due to exposure or symptoms will be required to meet Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines before being able to return to school;

• Any student that must be quarantined will be able to continue to receive educational resources;

• There will be signs located throughout the school reminding students of recommended healthy hygiene;

• Students will be reminded of proper hand washing and covering sneezes and coughs. Throughout each building, hand sanitizer will be available. Students may also bring hand sanitizer from home;

• Students and employees may wear masks if they choose. The wearing of masks will not be required. Schools will not be providing masks;

• Recess and CAMP (computer, art, music and physical education) time may have to be modified. Students should experience some of these activities each week. The amount of experience will depend on needs for keeping students safe and healthy;

• Any visitors or volunteers that are nonessential will be limited within each school;

• Decisions for providing breakfast and lunch will be made closer to the opening of school based on guidance from the agencies mentioned above;

• The use of shared items such as crayons, pencils, manipulatives, instruments, etc. that are difficult to clean or disinfect will be discouraged;

• Students and employees may bring water bottles from home in order to limit the need to use water fountains;

• Georgia High School Association (GHSA) guidelines will be followed for school athletics;

• Sanitation and cleaning will continue to be a priority.

These guidelines may change based on the spread of the virus in the community.