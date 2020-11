Subhead More than two-thirds of Franklin County’s registered voters came out Tuesday to overwhelmingly support President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the general election ballot.

More than two-thirds of Franklin County’s registered voters came out Tuesday to overwhelmingly support President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the general election ballot.

CARNESVILLE – More than two-thirds of Franklin County’s registered voters came out Tuesday to overwhelmingly support President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the general election ballot. …