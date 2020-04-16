Franklin now has seven confirmed cases of virus

Body

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Franklin County has risen to seven.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported four new cases of the virus in the county in the past week, including three Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state had previously reported five confirmed cases in Franklin County, but then reduced the number to three due to an incorrect report of where two patients lived.

Franklin County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was reported by the state March 26.

The Georgia Department of Public Health updates the number of confirmed cases twice a day – at noon and 7 p.m. – as test results come in from state private laboratories.

The updates can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

Information from around the state is submitted to the state public health department and the statistics are compiled and posted on the department’s website.

The website also updates each day which counties have confirmed cases.

As of noon Wednesday, Georgia had 14,987 confirmed cases and 552 deaths.