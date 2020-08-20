Franklin County Schools to hold budget hearing

Body

The Franklin County School System will hold a budget hearing Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting to adopt its budget at 6 p.m.

An announcement sent out by the system reads:

FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS

The following is a breakdown of the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget for the Franklin County School System.

The public is encouraged to review the proposed budget and make comments at two special budget hearings. The first is August 11th at 5:00 pm and the second is on August 27th at 5:30 pm. Both meetings will be held at the board of education office located at 280 Busha Road, Carnesville, Georgia.

The board meeting to adopt the official budget will be held at 6 pm on August 27, 2020 at the board of education office.

GENERAL FUND BUDGET (Tentative)

FY 2021

Estimated Beginning Balance $ 3,000,000

REVENUES

State Sources – QBE $22,989,306

Charter Funds $188,370

Local Property Taxes $12,197,270

Other Local Revenues and Reimbursements $ 985,000

TOTAL REVENUES $36,359,946

EXPENDITURES

Instruction 1000 $23,892,359

Students Services 2100 $1,487,292

Improvement of Instruction 2210, 2213, 2220 $2,160,137

General Administration 2300 $514,808

School Administration 2400 $2,486,363

Support Services - Business 2500 $347,843

Maintenance and Operations 2600 $2,295,552

Transportation Services 2700 $2,866,479

Other Support Services 2900 $258,000

TOTAL EXPENDITURES $36,308,833

Est. Ending Balance $3,051,113

For a pdf version of the announcement click on the link below.

