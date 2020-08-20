Franklin County Schools to hold budget hearing

The Franklin County School System will hold a budget hearing Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting to adopt its budget at 6 p.m.
The Franklin County School System will hold a budget hearing Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting to adopt its budget at 6 p.m.
An announcement sent out by the system reads:
FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS
The following is a breakdown of the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget for the Franklin County School System.
The public is encouraged to review the proposed budget and make comments at two special budget hearings. The first is August 11th at 5:00 pm and the second is on August 27th at 5:30 pm. Both meetings will be held at the board of education office located at 280 Busha Road, Carnesville, Georgia.
The board meeting to adopt the official budget will be held at 6 pm on August 27, 2020 at the board of education office.
GENERAL FUND BUDGET (Tentative)
FY 2021
Estimated Beginning Balance $ 3,000,000
REVENUES
State Sources – QBE $22,989,306
Charter Funds $188,370
Local Property Taxes $12,197,270
Other Local Revenues and Reimbursements $ 985,000
TOTAL REVENUES $36,359,946
EXPENDITURES
Instruction 1000 $23,892,359
Students Services 2100 $1,487,292
Improvement of Instruction 2210, 2213, 2220 $2,160,137
General Administration 2300 $514,808
School Administration 2400 $2,486,363
Support Services - Business 2500 $347,843
Maintenance and Operations 2600 $2,295,552
Transportation Services 2700 $2,866,479
Other Support Services 2900 $258,000
TOTAL EXPENDITURES $36,308,833
Est. Ending Balance $3,051,113
For a pdf version of the announcement click on the link below.