Franklin County Schools to hold budget hearing

By (not verified) on Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Franklin County School System will hold a budget hearing Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting to adopt its budget at 6 p.m.

  • The Franklin County School System will hold a budget hearing Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting to adopt its budget at 6 p.m.
    The Franklin County School System will hold a budget hearing Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting to adopt its budget at 6 p.m.

The Franklin County School System will hold a budget hearing Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting to adopt its budget at 6 p.m.

An announcement sent out by the system reads:

 

 FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS 

The following is a breakdown of the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget for the Franklin County School System. 

The public is encouraged to review the proposed budget and make comments at two special budget hearings. The first is August 11th at 5:00 pm and the second is on August 27th at 5:30 pm. Both meetings will be held at the board of education office located at 280 Busha Road, Carnesville, Georgia. 

The board meeting to adopt the official budget will be held at 6 pm on August 27, 2020 at the board of education office. 

GENERAL FUND BUDGET (Tentative) 

FY 2021

Estimated Beginning Balance  $ 3,000,000 

REVENUES 

State Sources – QBE   $22,989,306 

Charter Funds   $188,370 

Local Property Taxes   $12,197,270 

Other Local Revenues and Reimbursements  $ 985,000 

TOTAL REVENUES    $36,359,946 

EXPENDITURES 

Instruction 1000     $23,892,359 

Students Services 2100     $1,487,292 

Improvement of Instruction 2210, 2213, 2220     $2,160,137 

General Administration 2300     $514,808 

School Administration 2400      $2,486,363 

Support Services - Business 2500     $347,843 

Maintenance and Operations 2600   $2,295,552 

Transportation Services 2700    $2,866,479 

Other Support Services 2900      $258,000 

TOTAL EXPENDITURES      $36,308,833 

Est. Ending Balance     $3,051,113 

 

For a pdf version of the announcement click on the link below.

https://www.franklincountycitizen.com/node/2601