Firefighters remember 'The Chief' Jerry South

Subhead Franklin County firefighters are mourning the loss of Jerry South, who is credited as the father of rural fire protection in the county.

Gerald Voyles submitted this photo of an early incarnation of the Red Hill Fire Department in the 1970s. Pictured are (front, from left) Gregg Chitwood, Rance Roberts, Raymond Roberts, Joe Segars, Charles Akin, Assistant Chief Tommy Voyles, Chief Jerry South, Marshal Whitworth, Howard Payne, Gerald Voyles, J.H. Manley, (back) Ralph Roberts, Mike Elrod, C.A. Milford, Esco Milford, Bill Owens, John L. Whitworth, J.H. Broome, Don Milford, Doyle Roberts, T.D. Cheek, Bud Roberts, James Milford, Sam Mauldin and H

RED HILL – Franklin County firefighters are mourning the loss of Jerry South, who is credited as the father of rural fire protection in the county. South died July 1 at the age of 79 at Northeast…