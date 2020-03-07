Emergency workers honored with Lifesaver Awards

Body

CARNESVILLE – Six Franklin County emergency service workers were honored Monday for helping to save a woman’s life.

Franklin County 911 workers Brittany Cannon, Jenny King and Tara Buffington and Franklin County EMS employees Brandon Gibson, Randall Whitlock and Joshua Brinker were presented Lifesaver Awards Monday by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.

The group combined Feb. 2 to help save the life of a woman in cardiac arrest.

EMS Director Terry Harris told commissioners that on Feb. 2 at 2:27 p.m., a vehicle pulled into the Franklin County 911 center in Carnesville.

A male came to the center’s front door and said there was an issue with his wife.

Cannon went outside to check on the woman and found she was in cardiac arrest, Harris said.

King came outside and helped Cannon pull the woman from the vehicle and begin cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Meanwhile, Buffington was inside the 911 center dispatching units to respond.

Gibson, an EMS supervisor, arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m. and started Advanced Cardiac Life Support on the female while King and Cannon continued CPR.

Gibson used a defibrillator on the woman, and CPR continued until the woman regained a pulse.

Whitlock and Brinker from the Carnesville-based EMS Unit arrived at 2:32 p.m. and transported the woman to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with continued advanced cardiac care.

She had open heart surgery and advanced cardiac procedures and was discharged Feb. 16 with no neurological deficits.

“This great outcome was made possible by the quick reaction by the Franklin County 911 dispatchers to start immediate CPR and the prompt thinking to initiate Advanced Cardiac Life support by the Franklin County EMS supervisor and Crew,” Harris said.