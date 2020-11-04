Election Day is here

Body

CARNESVILLE – Franklin County voters will join counterparts in Georgia and across the country today to complete the election of the next U.S. President and other federal and state leaders.

Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to decide the 2020 general election, which includes the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Voters must bring a photo I.D. to the polls to vote.

Voters in three Franklin County precincts will have new locations to cast ballots.

The Northeast Franklin (Gumlog) precinct will move from Gumlog Barbecue and Fish Lodge to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

The Royston precinct will move from Royston City Hall to the Royston Depot.

In addition, the precinct for Lavonia city voters will move from Lavonia City Hall to the Lavonia Community Center.

The Gumlog precinct is one of the largest in the county and had the most voters participate in the 2016 presidential election.

Kesler said that Pleasant Hill Baptist Church – located at 1333 Pleasant Hill Road in Martin – will allow 10-12 machines to be set up for the election.

The machines will be set up in the church’s gym.

The Royston precinct will move to the Royston Depot to allow more space for machines and voters as well.

The Depot, recently renovated by the city, is located downtown at 310 Railroad St. in Royston.

The change in the Lavonia precinct will only affect voters in city elections.

County elections have been held at the Lavonia Community Center at 39 Poole St. in Lavonia, with city elections held at Lavonia City Hall.

City elections will now be moved to the Community Center as well.

Lavonia city voters will vote on a referendum for a senior citizen tax exemption Tuesday.

City voters will have an extra question on their ballots and will not have to go through two separate lines or the voting process twice, Kesler said.

Any voter who has questions about where to vote on Tuesday may call the elections office at 706-384-4390 or visit the state’s My Voter page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Races on the ballot include U.S. President, two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia, U.S. Representative from the 9th District, State Senator for District 50 and State Representative for District 32, two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission, two state constitutional amendments and a state referendum question.

Franklin County voters will also decide a referendum to increase the tax exemption for senior citizens from $10,000 to $20,000 (see related story).

Stories that have been published about races on the ballot can be accessed on the papers 2020 Election Guide at www.franklincountycitizen.com.