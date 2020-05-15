Early voting for June primary starts Monday

Body

CARNESVILLE – Early in-person voting for the June 9 primary election will begin Monday.

The Franklin County Elections and Registration office wil be open for voting from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for early voting until June 5.

The office is located at 7850 Royston Road in Carnesville.

Elections Supervisor Gina Kesler said that those coming to cast ballots will have to observe social distancing rules.

The office will have four of the state’s new electronic voting machines set up for early voting.

Only four voters and two people waiting in the lobby will be allowed in the building at one time, Kesler said.

If a line forms, it will be outside.

Voters should also keep six-feet of distance between themselves when coming to vote, she said.

Many local voters are choosing to vote by absentee for the primary.

State and county officials mailed all registered voters in Franklin County an application for an absentee ballot.

Those ballots may be mailed or returned to the county elections office until June 9 at 7 p.m. to be counted.

A drop box for absentee ballots has been installed at the Franklin County Elections and Registration Office.

Kesler said that any voter who returned an application and received an absentee ballot but chooses to vote in person – early or on Election Day – may do so but must return the ballot that was mailed to them.

The June 9 election will include races for local Franklin County posts, some state and federal races and the presidential preference primary. Since all candidates for local offices are running as Republicans, the June 9 election will serve as the main election for local posts.